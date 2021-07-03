Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jinal Shah

Resale ticket app concept 02

Jinal Shah
Jinal Shah
  • Save
Resale ticket app concept 02 app design typography concert appscreens app user experice ticket ux logo illustration design user interface colors visual design experiment uiux ui
Download color palette

This shot is part of iteration series
You can check previous and next upcoming shots to stay in tune with this series of iterations.
Share your feedback and suggestions.
Happy to hear from you 😊
See full article on Medium:
https://medium.com/@jinal.creative/screen-ui-ux-evolution-my-workflow-of-working-analysis-taking-decisions-iterations-final-b1ebfe2c384a

After uploading one minor alignment mistake I found in third screen.please ignore as I can edit the shot right now😶

Jinal Shah
Jinal Shah

More by Jinal Shah

View profile
    • Like