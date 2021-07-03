Jinal Shah

Resale Tickets Purchase concepts

Resale Tickets Purchase concepts detail screen chat screen trendy 3dicons 3dillustration app concept tickets app 3d ux colors design logo illustration user interface visual design experiment uiux ui
This shot is part of iteration series
You can check previous and next upcoming shots to stay in tune with this series of iterations.
Share your feedback and suggestions.
Happy to hear from you 😊
See full article on Medium:
https://medium.com/@jinal.creative/screen-ui-ux-evolution-my-workflow-of-working-analysis-taking-decisions-iterations-final-b1ebfe2c384a

Disclaimer: Used 3d icons and illustrations may be paid.I used it from the Figma community. Meanwhile, this is not a commercial project 😊

Concert Tickets Wireframes
