Neumorphic Dashboard Design

Tried my hand at designing a dashboard for an e-commerce site. Using Neumorphism techniques to heavily influence the design was the main focus here. Hope you like it.

Thank you for your time! ✨

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shoot me an e-mail regarding any business: harsh.v.kansagara@gmail.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/uxharsh

Twitter: www.twitter.com/harshux

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/harsh-kansagara

Upwork: www.upwork.com/freelancers/~013d89bd8e88deaac0

Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/harshux