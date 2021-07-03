Mohammed Alsabbagh

LinkedIn Genie - logo design

Mohammed Alsabbagh
Mohammed Alsabbagh
  • Save
LinkedIn Genie - logo design logodesigner innovation graphic design ux ui webapp application vector drawing creative brand illustration logo branding design
Download color palette

LinkedIn genie concept based on promoting the idea of a genie!

LinkedIn Genie helps you create and maintain powerful campaigns on LinkedIn while increasing your conversions and sales, spending your valuable time managing your campaigns manually instead of engaging with customers can cost you drastically. Let LinkedIn Genie handle that, so you can stay focused on what matters.

Hire Me
Mail: mohammed.alsabagh26@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +201145598498

Follow Me on:
--------------------
Behance: /MohammedAlsabbagh
LinkedIn: /mohammedalsabbagh
Pinterest: @Alsabbaghmohammed

Mohammed Alsabbagh
Mohammed Alsabbagh

More by Mohammed Alsabbagh

View profile
    • Like