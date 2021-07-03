Kevin Hon Chi Hang

Alphabag Deck - The First Step For Every Project

Kevin Hon Chi Hang
Kevin Hon Chi Hang
  • Save
Alphabag Deck - The First Step For Every Project unicornvision theunicornprocess alphabagdeck alphabag packaging branding cards project management graphic design kickstarter
Download color palette

The Future of Collaboration is Here — A Deck To Take Control of Your Productivity. Start a project and follow through on it, with Alphabag Deck.

Get the 50% Off limited super early bird offer from Kickstarter.
Sign up and get notified when the campaign is live at https://www.alphabag.com

Kevin Hon Chi Hang
Kevin Hon Chi Hang

More by Kevin Hon Chi Hang

View profile
    • Like