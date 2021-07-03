Minh Hieu Chau

Web Application Movie Recommendation

Minh Hieu Chau
Minh Hieu Chau
Hire Me
  • Save
Web Application Movie Recommendation movie xd code mobile sketch website vector ui logo app illustration icon figma design branding adobe xd
Web Application Movie Recommendation movie xd code mobile sketch website vector ui logo app illustration icon figma design branding adobe xd
Web Application Movie Recommendation movie xd code mobile sketch website vector ui logo app illustration icon figma design branding adobe xd
Download color palette
  1. 1600.png
  2. 02.png
  3. 03.png

The thesis will focus on developing a single page application that includes the most popular technologies in the industry (such as Virtual DOM, JSX, Redux, Hook, Thunk, React, CSS Preprocessor, Django, so on) and the system is impossible without the recommendation engine, which also use the concepts such as tf-idf, vector space model, matrix factorization, singular value decomposition, cosine and so forth to analyst a dataset.

Hope you like it. Thank you ❤️ Say what you think in the comments 💬

We are available for new projects 
📪 Email: hieuchau.design@gmail.com
 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hieuchau.design 
🎁 Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chauhieu

Minh Hieu Chau
Minh Hieu Chau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Minh Hieu Chau

View profile
    • Like