Web Application Movie Recommendation

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The thesis will focus on developing a single page application that includes the most popular technologies in the industry (such as Virtual DOM, JSX, Redux, Hook, Thunk, React, CSS Preprocessor, Django, so on) and the system is impossible without the recommendation engine, which also use the concepts such as tf-idf, vector space model, matrix factorization, singular value decomposition, cosine and so forth to analyst a dataset.
Hope you like it. Thank you ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬
We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hieuchau.design@gmail.com
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hieuchau.design
🎁 Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chauhieu