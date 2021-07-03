Web Application Movie Recommendation

The thesis will focus on developing a single page application that includes the most popular technologies in the industry (such as Virtual DOM, JSX, Redux, Hook, Thunk, React, CSS Preprocessor, Django, so on) and the system is impossible without the recommendation engine, which also use the concepts such as tf-idf, vector space model, matrix factorization, singular value decomposition, cosine and so forth to analyst a dataset.

