Daily UI #003 - Landingpage

Daily UI 003
After seeing a video on Youtube about all kinds of weird and amazing fungi, I thought a website where you could explore them further would be interesting.
Inspiration: https://youtu.be/KYunPJQWZ1o
Photo by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash