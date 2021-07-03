Velociraptor Sticker | Beyblade Game UI🐍🐉

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I made this Velociraptor Dragon sticker as a part of a Beyblade Game that I am designing. Velociraptor is one of the Beyblade characters in the game. It has got some unique powerups which I won't tell.
This is completely made in Figma😉
Sneak peek the game on Playstore to see more designs
(Bladers: Online Multiplayer Spinning Tops)
From now on I will be posting my work in progress here.
At this time of posting it is having 340,000+ installs on Playstore. Will soon be launching to iOS.
Any feedback or suggestions is appreciated😁
