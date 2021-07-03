Velociraptor Sticker | Beyblade Game UI🐍🐉

I made this Velociraptor Dragon sticker as a part of a Beyblade Game that I am designing. Velociraptor is one of the Beyblade characters in the game. It has got some unique powerups which I won't tell.

This is completely made in Figma😉

Sneak peek the game on Playstore to see more designs

(Bladers: Online Multiplayer Spinning Tops)

From now on I will be posting my work in progress here.

At this time of posting it is having 340,000+ installs on Playstore. Will soon be launching to iOS.

Any feedback or suggestions is appreciated😁

