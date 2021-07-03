Nadya Alkola

“There will be time, there will be time

To prepare a face to meet the faces that you meet;

There will be time to murder and create,
And time for all the works and days of hands
That lift and drop a question on your plate;
Time for you and time for me,

And time yet for a hundred indecisions,
And for a hundred visions and revisions,
Before the taking of a toast and tea.”

― T.S. Eliot, The Wasteland, Prufrock and Other Poems

