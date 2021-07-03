Nazmul Hossain Akash

Kuhuu - Redesign - Mobile App - Online Dating App

Nazmul Hossain Akash
Nazmul Hossain Akash
  • Save
Kuhuu - Redesign - Mobile App - Online Dating App graphic design
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers, its been a quite some time since I posted here, as I was caught up trying to wrap up a couple of projects. Here is one of my favorite project that I've been working around. Share your thoughts and love for this wonderful mobile application.

I am also open for contractual project like this.
Contact me for your design project:
Email: meakashgfx@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Nazmul Hossain Akash
Nazmul Hossain Akash
Like