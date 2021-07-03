Check out My Job Finding Platform Landing Page Design Exploration for Jobjet.

Jobjet is a job finding platform agency with Indeed, you can search millions of jobs online to find the next step in your career. With tools for job search, resumes and more, they're with you every step of the way.

I would love to hear your feedback.

Press ''L'' if you appreciate it.

✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects.

Follow me on :

Linkedin

Behance

Email : syedzawadd@gmail.com