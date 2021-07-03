Eldho

PostUP : Find nearby places to work from

PostUP : Find nearby places to work from typography logo vector illustration ux ui user branding portfolio design
Hey folks! Worked on an aggregator app which helps users find nearby places to work from, this design was the end result of my design sprint.

View my detailed case study of my design sprint:
https://bit.ly/Postupcasestudy

Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122576059/PostUp-Find-great-places-to-work-from

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
