United Pizza Slice- Pizza Packaging

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hola Dribbblers!
I'm so excited to share with you few new packaging design of an Delivery only Kitchen Brand- United Pizza Slices
Must share your feedback on this.
I hope you enjoy it!
Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
See you around!
Feel free to give your feedback also like, share, and follow me for regular updates.
Follow me on LinkedIn 👉 Abhishek Saini
Let's connect for exciting projects 👉 Send Email