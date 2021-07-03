Word Resume & Cover letter Template

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/a7jKXe
Download this modern & eyecatching Template bundle to build your new resume & cover letter.
The file you will automatically receive contains the following: •Editable Word & pdf and pages versions of the resume •Editable Word & pdf and pages versions of the cover letter •Zip file with all necessary icons •Instruction file on how to edit the files yourself •Web link to the free font download
Feel free to contact us for any questions regarding the file, or if you need help building the content!
-- The Profilia team
Love many of our templates and can’t decide which one to pick? No worries! Check out our special offer here, giving you 7 Resume & Cover letter models in one exciting bundle offer! https://crmrkt.com/Dp2R8g
Want to add a 'wow' factor to your application? Close out your interview with a matching business card! Check out the business cards in our OLIVIA WILSON Collection here https://crmrkt.com/NVoNbJ
Want to really give your personal branding a kick? Check out this trio, with this resume, cover letter & full business card collection https://crmrkt.com/3W0yeV