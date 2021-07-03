Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jarrod Vandenberg

The Keeper Trilogy World Map

Jarrod Vandenberg
Jarrod Vandenberg
  • Save
The Keeper Trilogy World Map design illustration digital alyssa lauseng keeper of the vengeance keeper of the broken keeper of the fallen map design keeper trilogy world map
Download color palette

Done for Alyssa Lauseng's new book Trilogy "The Keeper" series. You can see the full project on my Behance, here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120751261/Keeper-Of-The-Fallen

You can check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Keeper-Fallen-Alyssa-Lauseng/dp/B096LMTJ9L/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=keeper+of+the+fallen&qid=1625314483&sr=8-1

Jarrod Vandenberg
Jarrod Vandenberg

More by Jarrod Vandenberg

View profile
    • Like