Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More

Resume/CV - Clean

Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More
Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More
  • Save
Resume/CV - Clean resume coverletter resume template cv template cv design
Download color palette

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/qPrzwp

Clean Resume/CV template to help you land that great job. All artwork and text is fully customisable; Easily edit the typography, wording, colors and layout. Each template uses a strong baseline/document grid which will allow you to edit or add to the layout very easily.

FEATURES

A4 size (210×297mm) + 3 mm bleed
2 Page (Resume + Cover letter)
MS Word .Docx/Doc file added
Ready to Print, High Resolution files: just add in your details
Very Easy to Edit with Extensive Help File included
Print Ready Format
300 DPI, CMYK
Last Version Used-Adobe CS4+
Free Fonts Used
Fully Editable in Ms Word, PSD And AI
FONTS USED

https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Muli?selection.family=Muli
INCLUDED FILES

2 DOC & 2 Docx - Ms Word File
2 Adobe Photoshop File
2 Adobe iIlustrator File
Userguide & Help file Included
Support

If you need any help or need to customize your design please message me or Mail me

Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More
Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More

More by Professional Template | Creative Graphic Design And More

View profile
    • Like