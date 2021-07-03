Resume/CV - Clean

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/qPrzwp
Clean Resume/CV template to help you land that great job. All artwork and text is fully customisable; Easily edit the typography, wording, colors and layout. Each template uses a strong baseline/document grid which will allow you to edit or add to the layout very easily.
FEATURES
A4 size (210×297mm) + 3 mm bleed
2 Page (Resume + Cover letter)
MS Word .Docx/Doc file added
Ready to Print, High Resolution files: just add in your details
Very Easy to Edit with Extensive Help File included
Print Ready Format
300 DPI, CMYK
Last Version Used-Adobe CS4+
Free Fonts Used
Fully Editable in Ms Word, PSD And AI
FONTS USED
https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Muli?selection.family=Muli
INCLUDED FILES
2 DOC & 2 Docx - Ms Word File
2 Adobe Photoshop File
2 Adobe iIlustrator File
Userguide & Help file Included
Support
If you need any help or need to customize your design please message me or Mail me
Thanks :)