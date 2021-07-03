Yuriy Lasygin

DailyUI #06 - user profile (League of Legends Wild Rift)

league of legends user profile wild rift mobile lol dailyui app minimal ui ux design
A concept of user profile in Wild Rift companion app, where you can easy check your stats, buy new champs/ skins and make loadouts.

#dayliui #06

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
