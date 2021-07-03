Guptil Personal Portfolio Builder HTML5

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Guptil is one page html template with 10 themes.
This template built for photographers, personal portfolio,
small business, consulting, business, construction, health,
consultant & personal website. This template is easily customizable.
It is fully responsive with all device like pc, tablet and mobile.
The themes included in this deal are listed below:
Download Link: https://www.templatemonster.com/landing-page-template/guptil-personal-portfolio-builder-landing-page-template-187602.html?_gl=1*q1q31q*_ga*MTM2NTk4NzkzNS4xNjE4MjEwNzI0*_ga_FTPYEGT5LY*MTYyNTMxMjE4MS4xMzYuMS4xNjI1MzEyMzY0LjUy&_ga=2.82104149.2126989768.1624785981-1365987935.1618210724
I am available for freelance projects.
E-Mail: mdbelal4424@gmail.com
Feedback is always.
Thank You!