Orca Brand Identity Guidelines

Hello Dribbble, this is the first shot from our team. We are Orca, a multidisciplinary design studio from Yogyakarta, Indonesia. We use the magic of design to turn ideas into great products.

Our brand carries nautical themes and natural nuances as the basis for creating, we believe that in design, Mother Earth is our best teacher. By this spirit, we are ready to run efficiently faster and becoming role models, and playing an important position in this industry.

We are happy to share that we are launching our team right now, building brand identity for our team has been such a good experience for us. We're building our brand with bold and blue colors that give a strong impression and clear direction.

PS: We will post more about the creation process of this logo.

