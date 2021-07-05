An mobile app made for a chain of gyms 🏋🏼‍♀️ 🏋🏼 🏋🏼‍♂️ The app allows you to create an avatar 👨🏻‍🦱 👩🏻‍🦰 that shows how to perform exercises and motivates to participate in competitions. You can receive points for exercises and competitions 🏆 that allows you to purchase avatar items or accessories in gym facilities. In the app, you can add friends from the gym and send them challenges, for which you get more points. You can set your short term and long term goals to keep you on the track! 🔥🔥🔥