Darral Garner

Hail Mary - Geo Concept

Darral Garner
Darral Garner
Hire Me
  • Save
Hail Mary - Geo Concept circle triangle shapes geometric bright christ jesus love grace christian catholic hail mary mary hail illustration branding design adobe illustrator logo garner
Hail Mary - Geo Concept circle triangle shapes geometric bright christ jesus love grace christian catholic hail mary mary hail illustration branding design adobe illustrator logo garner
Hail Mary - Geo Concept circle triangle shapes geometric bright christ jesus love grace christian catholic hail mary mary hail illustration branding design adobe illustrator logo garner
Hail Mary - Geo Concept circle triangle shapes geometric bright christ jesus love grace christian catholic hail mary mary hail illustration branding design adobe illustrator logo garner
Download color palette
  1. 2021_hail_mary-100.jpg
  2. 2021_hail_mary_horz_blk-100.jpg
  3. 2021_hail_mary_burst_full-100.jpg
  4. 2021_hail_mary_burst_offset-100.jpg

I created a Catholic t-shirt with this design.

Darral Garner
Darral Garner
In the beginning, there was logos.
Hire Me

More by Darral Garner

View profile
    • Like