IntegritypeStudio

White Bear

White Bear - Quirky Font, from Integritype Studio, is a premium Quirky font, suitable for any projects such as: logos, branding projects, homeware designs, product packaging, mugs, quotes, posters, shopping bags, t-shirts, book covers, name card, invitation cards, greeting cards, label, photography, watermark, special events, and all your other luxury projects that need a premium signature taste.
What’s Included :
White Bear (OTF/TTF/WOFF)*
Web Font
Ligature, Alternate & Swashes
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even work on Microsoft Word.
PUA Encoded Characters – Fully accessible without additional design software.
Fonts include support for 65 languages ; Afrikaans, Albanian, Asu, Basque, Bemba, Bena, Breton, Catalan, Chiga, Cornish, Danish, Dutch, English, Faroese, Filipino, French, Friulian, Galician, German, Gusii, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Kabuverdianu, Kalenjin, Kinyarwanda, Luo, Luxembourgish, Luyia, Machame, Makhuwa-Meetto, Makonde, Malagasy, Manx, Morisyen, North Ndebele, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Nyankole, Oromo, Portuguese, Quechua, Romansh, Rombo, Rundi, Rwa, Samburu, Sango, Sangu, Scottish Gaelic, Sena, Shambala, Shona, Soga, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Swiss, German, Taita, Teso, Uzbek (Latin), Volapük, Vunjo, Zulu,
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
