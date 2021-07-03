Saad Ibn Sayed🥇

Financial Mobile App: Online Banking

Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Hire Me
  • Save
Financial Mobile App: Online Banking dark ui web app mobile app daily finance app online banking app money tracking app money manager clean app financial mobile app financial app flat user experience minimal typography app animation ux ui design
Financial Mobile App: Online Banking dark ui web app mobile app daily finance app online banking app money tracking app money manager clean app financial mobile app financial app flat user experience minimal typography app animation ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Banking apps.jpg
  2. Final.jpg

Hi there 👋
Bored with conservative bank apps? Here's something for you! This is my exploration of a bank app targeted at younger generations to
help them manage their finances.Modern mobile banking is not only an ability to conveniently use your money, but also to manage it properly,
divide your spending and collect your money for purchases unobtrusively.

👉 Tools
Figma,Photoshop

👉 Check out my Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin to see more if you like my work

We’re Ready to help you on your next generation futuristic project?
Connect with me : saadibnsayed21@gmail.com

If you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work. 🙏🏻

Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
Saad Ibn Sayed🥇
UX/UI, Interaction, 3D Designer. Taking New Project 👇💬
Hire Me

More by Saad Ibn Sayed🥇

View profile
    • Like