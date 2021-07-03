💰Financial Mobile App: Online Banking

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Bored with conservative bank apps? Here's something for you! This is my exploration of a bank app targeted at younger generations to
help them manage their finances.Modern mobile banking is not only an ability to conveniently use your money, but also to manage it properly,
divide your spending and collect your money for purchases unobtrusively.
👉 Tools
Figma,Photoshop
