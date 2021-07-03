Yasmines Recipe

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
It's a day of celebration and celebrate we shall with lemon cake. My alma mater Polygon Runway @polygonrunway is introducing another great teacher Yasmine @lumchiiThis little piece of cake was made after her tutoring, link to which you can find on either her or PR profile.
I think it's an amazing start and I can't wait to see more of these tuts featuring Blender painting. This method is so far out of my own wheelhouse that I really needed someone to sit me down and give me the no-bullshit explanation on what and how. Anyway, take up the challenge and bake your own cake!
Drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo