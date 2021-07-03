Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plaer Energy Drink ™

identity brand drink energy logo design branding
Plaer is a soft drinks brand that began with a range of five flavoured energy drinks. Its brand identity, composed of bright and dynamic colors, is designed to meet a young audience. The logo uses the letter "e" to express both the ideas of energy and e-Sports which is the main target market.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
