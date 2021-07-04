Carehood - Home Page

Hey folks,

Remember that Carehood project I told you guys about? Yeah, so this is the home page I designed for the website. Again very pragmatic, clean and accessible approach to design. This is probably my default style for any project until and unless demanded some specific.

The illustration used are Open Source. And the reason why I involved illustration is because why not but also for communicating the idea much better and understanding way. The next post is also kindof same, so I'll talk more in the next post.

Hope you guys like it 👍

If you want to work with me then click that "Hire Me" button duh! 🥳 or if you're looking to connect with me I'm on Twitter 🍕