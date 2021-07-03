Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Carehood - Register and Login Page

Carehood - Register and Login Page healthcare webdesign website responsive login health clean product design design ux ui minimal
Hello folks,

Been busy with a project. This is Carehood a directory type website to connect the NDIS providers and people. More to come on this project. This is just the Register and Login page. Very pragmatic, accessible and clean design approach.

Hope you guys like it 👍

If you want to work with me then click that "Hire Me" button duh! 🥳 or if you're looking to connect with me I'm on Twitter 🍕

Freelance Product Designer and Young Jury at Awwwards.
