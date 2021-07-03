Carehood - Register and Login Page

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello folks,
Been busy with a project. This is Carehood a directory type website to connect the NDIS providers and people. More to come on this project. This is just the Register and Login page. Very pragmatic, accessible and clean design approach.
Hope you guys like it 👍
If you want to work with me then click that "Hire Me" button duh! 🥳 or if you're looking to connect with me I'm on Twitter 🍕