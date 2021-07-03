Vlad Karpov

Application Icon — Soft Enamel Pin Builder Ps App

Application Icon — Soft Enamel Pin Builder Ps App
macOS icon created completely with the help of my updated product — Soft Enamel Pin Builder Photoshop Extension Application.

You can check out the product's page here: https://vladkarpov.com/soft-enamel-pin-builder-photoshop-extension-app/

Watch the promo video: https://youtu.be/yQbqT3ydlrs

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
