Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lalitha Sananikone

Emergency / First Aid App

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone
  • Save
Emergency / First Aid App dailyui gradient route map minimal app clean ui call ios mobile
Download color palette

Hey! I downloaded a few apps where you can learn more about first aid or what to do in case of an emergency. I thought this would be a cool challenge for me. These are just a few screens, but I think you can see what you can do. :D This is just the first version and If I invest more time, the app would be one step better again. Since it was an exercise, i would leave it that way for now. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone

More by Lalitha Sananikone

View profile
    • Like