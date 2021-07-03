Emergency / First Aid App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey! I downloaded a few apps where you can learn more about first aid or what to do in case of an emergency. I thought this would be a cool challenge for me. These are just a few screens, but I think you can see what you can do. :D This is just the first version and If I invest more time, the app would be one step better again. Since it was an exercise, i would leave it that way for now. :)