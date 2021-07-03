Zoe Yu

Sweet Tooth and Big Man

Sweet Tooth and Big Man digital art procreate flat tv series watching flim netflix character design vector vectorart vector illustration illustrator character art design illustration
The tv series of NETFLIX is fantastic! one of the bests of the year! GUS and big man are best company, supporting and healing each other, which is the great friendship everyone want to have.

