Diana Bikutė

HarvesterDAO - Ascended Farmer

Diana Bikutė
Diana Bikutė
  • Save
HarvesterDAO - Ascended Farmer polygon matic finance rainbow iridescent easter egg emoji design illustration defi ethereum crypto
Download color palette

A little easter egg in Harvester.app - if you own a significant share of the token supply, you will get a different website illiustration.

Diana Bikutė
Diana Bikutė

More by Diana Bikutė

View profile
    • Like