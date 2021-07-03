Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tsvetelina Hristova

3D Plastic Toothpaste Tubes - 6 PSD Mockups Bundle

Tsvetelina Hristova
Tsvetelina Hristova
  • Save
3D Plastic Toothpaste Tubes - 6 PSD Mockups Bundle product cosmetic beauty mockup 3d packaging package blender 3d photoshop smart object psd oral care plastic tube toothspate
Download color palette

High-quality 3D Renders
6 PSD Mockups:
smart objects; organized and named layers; editable colors; separate shadow layer

Dimensions: 6000x5000px / 300dpi

Can be purchased here:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1045851865/3d-toothpaste-tubes-six-mockups-bundle?ref=shop_home_active_1

https://designbundles.net/tsvetelina-hristova/1452129-3d-toothpaste-tubes-6-psd-mockups-files

Tsvetelina Hristova
Tsvetelina Hristova

More by Tsvetelina Hristova

View profile
    • Like