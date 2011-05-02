Fedor Sosnin

The Food Hall Invitation Printed

The Food Hall Invitation Printed
Here is the printed version (front and back) of the Food Hall invitation i was working on. It went out in a clear/frosted envelope.

Posted on May 2, 2011
