Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arsen Kolyba 🤔

Launch—a free template for Relate.app

Arsen Kolyba 🤔
Arsen Kolyba 🤔
  • Save
Launch—a free template for Relate.app template relate freebie mobile illustration site header landing
Download color palette

Launch is a free template for Relate—the open platform to create for the web. It's catered for early stage startups that want to get an online presence fast. It features 4 pages with 20 sections and a nice style guide.

See live: https://launch.relate.design
Duplicate for yourself: https://relate.app/new

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Arsen Kolyba 🤔
Arsen Kolyba 🤔
Product designer helping startups grow. Running @thepentool

More by Arsen Kolyba 🤔

View profile
    • Like