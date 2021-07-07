Launch—a free template for Relate.app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Launch is a free template for Relate—the open platform to create for the web. It's catered for early stage startups that want to get an online presence fast. It features 4 pages with 20 sections and a nice style guide.
See live: https://launch.relate.design
Duplicate for yourself: https://relate.app/new