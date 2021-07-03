Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shreyansh Gaurav

Fashion/Clothing App Design

Shreyansh Gaurav
Shreyansh Gaurav
  • Save
Fashion/Clothing App Design branding fashionapp ui uiux interface design app fashion clothing ux
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
I am excited to share my Fashion app design which I designed as a challenge by an Instagram community.

It is clean, minimal and of high quality.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Shreyansh Gaurav
Shreyansh Gaurav

More by Shreyansh Gaurav

View profile
    • Like