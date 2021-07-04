Eduard Bodak

KptnCook Mobile App Redesign / Register

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
Hire Me
  • Save
KptnCook Mobile App Redesign / Register mobile minimal clean adobe xd typography recipes app login sign in sign up register cook app 2021 design modern ux mobile ui mobile app ux design ui design
KptnCook Mobile App Redesign / Register mobile minimal clean adobe xd typography recipes app login sign in sign up register cook app 2021 design modern ux mobile ui mobile app ux design ui design
KptnCook Mobile App Redesign / Register mobile minimal clean adobe xd typography recipes app login sign in sign up register cook app 2021 design modern ux mobile ui mobile app ux design ui design
KptnCook Mobile App Redesign / Register mobile minimal clean adobe xd typography recipes app login sign in sign up register cook app 2021 design modern ux mobile ui mobile app ux design ui design
KptnCook Mobile App Redesign / Register mobile minimal clean adobe xd typography recipes app login sign in sign up register cook app 2021 design modern ux mobile ui mobile app ux design ui design
Download color palette
  1. kptncook_mobile_register_01.png
  2. kptncook_mobile_register_02.png
  3. kptncook_mobile_register_03.png
  4. kptncook_mobile_register_04.png
  5. kptncook_mobile_register_05.png

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

KptnCook is a app that i really use a lot. I really like this app because it gives you awesome easy recipes. Last time i asked myself "mh how does the website from KptnCook look"? 🤔 Yes.. i think it's a little bit outdated, so i wanted to give it a redesign just for fun! :) This time i did a redesign on the mobile app on the register page.

The next posts will be about KptnCook. This should be a little bigger project to give KptnCook a redesign on the website and the app itself. But this is only my style on how i would see KptnCook. The team from KptnCook did already a great job on the mobile app!

Would be happy to hear some feedback about the color choice from you! 😊

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
UX/UI-Design & simple Illustrations 👋
Hire Me

More by Eduard Bodak

View profile
    • Like