KptnCook Mobile App Redesign / Register

KptnCook is a app that i really use a lot. I really like this app because it gives you awesome easy recipes. Last time i asked myself "mh how does the website from KptnCook look"? 🤔 Yes.. i think it's a little bit outdated, so i wanted to give it a redesign just for fun! :) This time i did a redesign on the mobile app on the register page.

The next posts will be about KptnCook. This should be a little bigger project to give KptnCook a redesign on the website and the app itself. But this is only my style on how i would see KptnCook. The team from KptnCook did already a great job on the mobile app!

Would be happy to hear some feedback about the color choice from you! 😊

