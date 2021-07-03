Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Transport & Logistic Logo

Transport & Logistic Logo transportation icon vector logo illustration design branding graphic design
The design is created by me for a Transport agency. Here they asked for the initial of the company name and a truck Outline. The Final Design comes above and they Loved it a lot. Its My Own work If you need any design like this feel free to Contact .
Email: shahjamal.iinfo@gmail.com

