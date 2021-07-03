Shirfy M.

G.E.O - Logo Animation

Shirfy M.
Shirfy M.
  • Save
G.E.O - Logo Animation path black logo animation motion design animations motiongraphics 2d animation logo animation
Download color palette

Happy to share the work i did for G.E.O

____
Want to get a logo with animation?
Feel free to reach me out :> shirfy505@gmail.com

I would really appreciate it if you follow me on:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin

Shirfy M.
Shirfy M.

More by Shirfy M.

View profile
    • Like