Superman on Duty (Fixer) - Illustrations (JSON, Lottie)

Superman on Duty (Fixer) - Illustrations (JSON, Lottie) 404page character later try again 404 error 2fa onboarding json lottie cape welding metal welding worker superman
  1. 02_Fixer.gif
  2. 02_02.gif

Illustrations and animations for Azerbaijan Bank mobile application - Yelo (formerly Nikoil Bank)

Take a look at full case here!

Each animation created as JSON (java script), works perfectly on web sites and applications: vector-based, 60 FPS, small size and other benefits :)

If you need illustrations or animations for your WEB/application/printing project - just contact me:

stylish illustrations and animations for web/apps and more
