Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Devolutionn

Weather card! (Sorry for the scaling)

Devolutionn
Devolutionn
  • Save
Weather card! (Sorry for the scaling) graphic design
Download color palette

Hi :)! This is a function weather card! check it out !! https://weather-card-responsive.netlify.app/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Devolutionn
Devolutionn

More by Devolutionn

View profile
    • Like