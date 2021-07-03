Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel poster

Travel poster illustration affiche travel poster
Hi everyone !
I created this poster for a travel agency. Through this composition, I wanted to show an atmosphere of freedom by putting elements out of the square that presents the comfort zone.
I also used circles to highlight the most important information because the circle has no corner and that means no limit.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
