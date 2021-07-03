Abdgali Erkingaliev

Flemp Dashboard - Education app

Abdgali Erkingaliev
Abdgali Erkingaliev
  • Save
Flemp Dashboard - Education app mobile ui mobile app minimal design ux ui app
Download color palette

Hi guys:)
Flemp is an online app for learning IT professions with lots of useful features. Allows you to learn IT professions and track your learning, progress, set goals.
--
If you want to collaborate with me, I'm open to suggestions:
erkingaliev21@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Abdgali Erkingaliev
Abdgali Erkingaliev

More by Abdgali Erkingaliev

View profile
    • Like