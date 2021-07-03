Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alles gaat de goed kant op

Alles gaat de goed kant op politics european politics dutch netherlands political cartoon illustration of mark rutte drawing of mark rutte portrait mark rutte derek bacon
Portrait of Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte. Drawn in Photoshop. In celebration of Mark's decade in power, and recent re-election on the back of the 'toeslagenaffaire' — a scandal involving false allegations of fraud against approximately 26,000 Dutch families, many with immigrant backgrounds, and many of whom were left financially devastated as a result.

