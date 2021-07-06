Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alona Shostko

Spend Category - Illustrations (JSON, Lottie)

Spend Category - Illustrations (JSON, Lottie) onboarding category spend credit card credit bank banking loan json lottie funds
  1. 03---OOO.gif
  2. 03-02.gif

Illustrations and animations for Azerbaijan Bank mobile application - Yelo (formerly Nikoil Bank)

Each animation created as JSON (java script), works perfectly on web sites and applications: vector-based, 60 FPS, small size and other benefits :)

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
stylish illustrations and animations for web/apps and more
