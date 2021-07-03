Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
India MyGov | Sign Up Redesign

India MyGov | Sign Up Redesign
Hi Dribbblers!
My last exercise on UI\UX was to create the India MyGov Sign-up page redesign. I'm a little disappointed about the current look. So I have decided to redesign the Sign-up page. Now, I organised the design with the necessary data and removed the unwanted.

I hope you enjoy it.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
