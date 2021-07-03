Voice Assistant for Cheetah Robot

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there~
This a voice assistant design for my former company’s AI robot project.
Hope you like it.
--------------------------------------------
在猎豹做的家用机器人项目中的语音助手设计，设计探索了很多版本，虽然没有采用，但这是自己比较满意的一个版本。之前由于产品未上市所以一直没发，现在已经上市一年多了就发出来留个总结～