Voice Assistant for Cheetah Robot

Hi there~

This a voice assistant design for my former company’s AI robot project.

Hope you like it.

--------------------------------------------

在猎豹做的家用机器人项目中的语音助手设计，设计探索了很多版本，虽然没有采用，但这是自己比较满意的一个版本。之前由于产品未上市所以一直没发，现在已经上市一年多了就发出来留个总结～