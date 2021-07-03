Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
eternalzard

Voice Assistant for Cheetah Robot

Voice Assistant for Cheetah Robot
Hi there~
This a voice assistant design for my former company’s AI robot project.
Hope you like it.
在猎豹做的家用机器人项目中的语音助手设计，设计探索了很多版本，虽然没有采用，但这是自己比较满意的一个版本。之前由于产品未上市所以一直没发，现在已经上市一年多了就发出来留个总结～

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
