Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ihtisham Ul Haq

Fish design

Ihtisham Ul Haq
Ihtisham Ul Haq
  • Save
Fish design ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

I have been practicing in Adobe Illustrator for 1.5+ years. With my creative skills and designs, I can give you best of my work.
Attached is the fish illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Ihtisham Ul Haq
Ihtisham Ul Haq

More by Ihtisham Ul Haq

View profile
    • Like