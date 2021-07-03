Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reyhan Tamang

Travel Website

Travel Website website design dailyui ux
#003 #DailyUi
For the third day, I designed a landing page of a travel website. I tried to finish this page in less than an hour so that I don't procrastinate. It didnt come as I hoped but alteast the product got finished.
The goal of the website is to engage viewers to know about the state of Sikkim and helping them book tours of the himalayan state.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
