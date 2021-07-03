Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 3 - Landing Page

Day 3 - Landing Page association society group collective online newsletter community borneo logo red yellow orange black desktop dailyui
Day 3 - Landing Page.
Landing page for an online community. A Call To Action asking people to join the community or for businesses to contact. There's also an option to subscribe to a newsletter with localised copywriting.

